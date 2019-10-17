CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Felicity Huffman Behind Bars

Actress Felicity Huffman is starting to serve prison time for her role in the college cheating scandal. NBC’s Miguel Almaguer says the “Desperate Housewives” star is now inmate 77806-112. Huffman turned herself in Tuesday at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, which is about 40 miles east of San Francisco. Huffman will also have to pay a fine of 30-thousand-dollars, and she’s also been hit with having to perform 250 hours of community service. The actress admitted to paying 15-thousand-dollars to have her daughter’s SAT scores boosted. She will be released on October 27th.

 

Felicity Huffman Behind Bars  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
The Lies: 8 Myths About Food You’ve Been…
 21 hours ago
10.16.19
Handling Business: Lauren London Granted Guardianship Over The…
 2 days ago
10.15.19
Gabourey Sidibe Leads Comedy Movie Where Disabled Men…
 3 days ago
10.14.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close