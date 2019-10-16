CLOSE
Roy Wood Jr.: Trump Has To Go

The 2020 Presidential election is quickly approaching and everyone has an opinion. Comedian Roy Wood Jr. weighs in on last night’s debate. The first thing he wants to know is how in the world we had more candidates on stage last night than at the last debate. He thought the idea was to narrow it down not add people. We went from 10 candidates to 12. Tulsi Gabbard decided that she was going to boycott the rest of the debates but she clearly changed her mind because she was on stage last night. Wood Jr. suggests that we run the debates like musical chairs and make the candidates run for the podiums! Wouldn’t that be entertaining? We want the best Democratic candidate to win because like Kamala Harris said, “dude got to go!”

