Huggy is in a great mood today! He can’t stop singing and reminding everyone that his Washington Nationals swept Guy’s Cardinals and are headed to the World Series. He doesn’t even want to talk to Guy today, unless it’s to mess with him and tease him because his team lost.

Huggy Lowdown: The Nationals Are Headed To The World Series! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: