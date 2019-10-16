‘Bachelor in Paradise’s’ Mike Tried to Ask Keke Palmer Out on ‘GMA3’

Mike Johnson, once eyed to be the Bachelor following stints on ‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ had been in the news regarding a reported romance with Demi Lovato.

Now, he has his eyes set on Keke Palmer. So much so that he asked her out (through song) on her show ‘GMA3: Strahan, Sara, & Keke’

So did she say yes?

Not exactly. Palmer wanted to move on. Co-hosts Michael Strahan and Sara Haines played along with the audience.

Here’s MadameNoire with how Strahan responded:

“Mike, let me tell you something,” Strahan said. “Demi’s my girl, I love this one here too now. You mess up and I’m coming for you. You don’t want that.”

Strahan might have been playing, but at the same time, Johnson should know he’s being protective of his co-worker.

Anyway, here’s the video of what happened on ‘GMA3:’

Afterwards, Palmer took to social media to declare that “Even at the workplace #ImTakenByMyJob #StrahanSaraKeke.”

She even turned her shocked look into a meme!

Kudos, though, to Keke for handling this awkward moment with class.

What do you make of ‘Bachelor’ Mike trying to ask Keke out on live TV?

Article Courtesy of MadameNoire

First Picture Courtesy of WENN/Avalon

Second Picture Courtesy of Dia Dipasupil and Getty Images

