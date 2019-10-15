Gina Rodriguez Keeps Thinking She Can Get Away With Using the N-Word

“Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez has embarrassed herself yet again on social media that has everyone, especially Black Twitter, cringing at this fiasco.

In an IG video of her getting glammed up, Gina raps the lyrics to Fugees’ classic “Ready or Not.” And she didn’t miss a bit when it came to the line: “I can do what you do, easy. Believe me, fronting n-ggas give me heebie-jeebies.”

I stopped watching Jane the Virgin because Gina Rodriquez is very anti black, the fact that she said the n word and had the balls to post it on her story.. the things she said abt the black community hurts enough and this hurts even more pic.twitter.com/HyoL5DDfz3 — hex girl 🍒 (@myoreads) October 15, 2019

Um, no…just…um…no!

Online users had no problem responding to whatever Gina thought she was trying to do with the Fugees.

gina rodriguez when her pr team calls her to tell her she posted the story on her main and not her finsta pic.twitter.com/IP47jUcQIs — cin (@thorrbruce) October 15, 2019

Gina Rodriquez is embarrassing me and I ain’t even do anything — Elise Swopes (@Swopes) October 15, 2019

Gina Rodriquez is a mess. — Wale (@adjustvertspeed) October 15, 2019

Who does Gina Rodriquez think she is that she just posted that video like we was gone think it was cute 🤔 — sorry to this man. (@September21_) October 15, 2019

Now, the actress did apologize for her IG video:

Gina Rodriquez is basically saying "I’m sorry you're upset but it’s my favorite song”pic.twitter.com/wdXoUHhbkF — krissy (@breathinrihanna) October 15, 2019

Do you forgive her or are you more willing to mute and cancel Gina?

