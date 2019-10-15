CLOSE
Gina Rodriguez Keeps Thinking She Can Get Away With Using the N-Word

“Jane the Virgin” star Gina Rodriguez has embarrassed herself yet again on social media that has everyone, especially Black Twitter, cringing at this fiasco.

In an IG video of her getting glammed up, Gina raps the lyrics to Fugees’ classic “Ready or Not.” And she didn’t miss a bit when it came to the line: “I can do what you do, easy. Believe me, fronting n-ggas give me heebie-jeebies.”

Um, no…just…um…no!

Online users had no problem responding to whatever Gina thought she was trying to do with the Fugees.

Now, the actress did apologize for her IG video:

Do you forgive her or are you more willing to mute and cancel Gina?

 

[caption id="attachment_2978554" align="alignleft" width="910"] Source: Steve Granitz / Getty[/caption] Damn, Gina! This is what Black Twitter had to say to "Jane The Virgin" star Gina Rodriguez who claimed she was "devastated" by being labelled as “anti-black” for a series of questionable comments, including eye-raising statements on equal pay claiming that Black women make more than Latinas. (This may be true in the general workforce, but definitely not in Hollywood.) https://twitter.com/danielleisback_/status/1087882272907370499 When asked about it on  “Sway in the Morning” on SiriusXM the actress replied, “I never said actresses. I wasn’t speaking about my industry. I always find it difficult to talk about equal pay as a woman who makes a substantial amount of money...What I was saying, was that when we talk about equal pay, we have to talk about intersectionality because we all must rise,” a tearful Rodriguez expressed. “And so the backlash was devastating to say the least because the black community was the only community I looked towards growing up.” She added, “We didn’t have many Latino shows and the black community made me feel like I was seen. So to get anti-black is to say I’m anti-family.” “If I have hurt you, I am sorry, and I will always be sorry,” she concluded. “You have to know, until you know my heart, there is no way we can live off clickbait.” She then said her "dark skinned" father is Afro-Latino, yet....he looks like this: https://twitter.com/hobismujer/status/1087893973597851648 Girl. Maybe in her head, she isn't problematic, but Black Twitter had receipts and words for the actress and her "fake tears."

