The nominees for the Class of 2020 are out for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They include: Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Motorhead, Nine Inch Nails, Notorious B.I.G., Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden, T.Rex and Thin Lizzie. Fans also have a vote, and the top five chosen by the public will count as one ballot in the final voting.

This year Rufus featuring Chaka Khan came up a little short, hopefully next year they make it in. Whitney Houston is a shoo-in and one would think Notorious B.I.G. would get in as well.

(Source-CNN)

Rock Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced was originally published on wtlcfm.com

JC Posted 11 hours ago

