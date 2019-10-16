CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Rock Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced

The nominees for the Class of 2020 are out for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. They include: Pat Benatar, Dave Matthews Band, The Doobie Brothers, Whitney Houston, Judas Priest, Kraftwerk, MC5, Motorhead, Nine Inch Nails, Notorious B.I.G., Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden, T.Rex and Thin Lizzie. Fans also have a vote, and the top five chosen by the public will count as one ballot in the final voting.

This year Rufus featuring Chaka Khan came up a little short, hopefully next year they make it in. Whitney Houston is a shoo-in and one would think Notorious B.I.G. would get in as well.

2010 Hennessy Artistry Series

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Photo of NOTORIOUS BIG

Source: David Corio / Getty

(Source-CNN)

Rock Hall Of Fame Nominees Announced  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Handling Business: Lauren London Granted Guardianship Over The…
 16 hours ago
10.15.19
Gabourey Sidibe Leads Comedy Movie Where Disabled Men…
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Training Day’ Prequel To Be…
 5 days ago
10.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close