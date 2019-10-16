Justin Timberlake is responsible for a huge new addition to the Stax Music Academy. The Memphis native is teaming up with Levi’s to donate a state-of-the-art songwriting lab to the school. Entertainment Tonight made the announcement Monday with a formal announcement Tuesday. The donation to the South Memphis school is estimated to be worth over 200-thousand dollars.

Click here for the rest of the story– https://www.commercialappeal.com/story/news/2019/10/14/justin-timberlake-levis-stax-music-academy-donation-music-project/3976128002/

Justin Timberlake Makes Huge Donation To Stax Music Academy was originally published on wtlcfm.com

JC Posted 11 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: