CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Justin Timberlake Makes Huge Donation To Stax Music Academy

Justin Timberlake is responsible for a huge new addition to the Stax Music Academy. The Memphis native is teaming up with Levi’s to donate a state-of-the-art songwriting lab to the school. Entertainment Tonight made the announcement Monday with a formal announcement  Tuesday. The donation to the South Memphis school is estimated to be worth over 200-thousand dollars.

Click here for the rest of the story– https://www.commercialappeal.com/story/news/2019/10/14/justin-timberlake-levis-stax-music-academy-donation-music-project/3976128002/

Justin Timberlake Makes Huge Donation To Stax Music Academy  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Handling Business: Lauren London Granted Guardianship Over The…
 16 hours ago
10.15.19
Gabourey Sidibe Leads Comedy Movie Where Disabled Men…
 2 days ago
10.14.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Training Day’ Prequel To Be…
 5 days ago
10.11.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close