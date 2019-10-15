The New York Times/CNN Presidential Debate Is Tonight!

It’s on again ladies & gentleman as another Democratic Presidential Debate goes down tonight sponsored by CNN & The New York Times! Twelve candidates take the stage at Otterbein University in Ohio to go head to head on current topics. Tulsi Gabbard, Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar, Corey Booker, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Beto O’Rourke, Andrew Yang, & Elizabeth Warren are going to state the their platforms & let us know why they should be the next leader of the good ol’ U.S. of A! Good luck to all the candidates!

