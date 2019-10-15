CLOSE
Black Girl Problems: How Do You Handle A Guy Who’s Too Old Or Too Young For You

Dating is fun and sometimes funny! But when it comes to dating a guy too young things can get interesting. Sherri is okay with it but she finds herself having to remind guys that she needs a break because she’s not like their PlayStation. An older man might be better because all you have to rub his thigh and he knows all of the good buffets and bingo spots.

Black Girl Problems: How Do You Handle A Guy Who’s Too Old Or Too Young For You  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

