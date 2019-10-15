NC Women Caught Running An Elderly Fight Club

Three women have been accused of running a fight club with elderly dementia patients of an assisted living center.
Marilyn McKey, Tonacia Tyson, and Taneshia Jordan worked for the Danby House assisted-living and memory-care facility Winston-Salem, North Carolina where they allegedly encouraged residents to fight one another as they recorded and shared on social media.
Danby House stated they have, “a zero-tolerance policy for the mistreatment of those in our care.” The statement continued, “Administrators have been working closely with the Winston-Salem Police Department throughout its investigation to ensure justice is served. Additional staff training and a more rigorous vetting process for all new and existing employees at Danby House has been implemented.”
According to the Winston-Salem Jornal McKey, Tyson, and Jordan are facing charges of assaulting an individual with a disability.
Assisted Living For Old Felons: Photos From Bill Cosby’s New Prison Homes
Assisted Living For Old Felons: Photos From Bill Cosby’s New Prison Homes
1. SCI Phoenix PrisonSource: 1 of 20
2. SCI Phoenix PrisonSource: 2 of 20
3. Cosby’s prison mates at SCI PhoenixSource: 3 of 20
4. SCI Phoenix PrisonSource: 4 of 20
5. SCI Phoenix PrisonSource: 5 of 20
6. SCI Phoenix PrisonSource: 6 of 20
7. SCI Phoenix PrisonSource: 7 of 20
8. SCI Phoenix PrisonSource: 8 of 20
9. SCI Laurel Highlands PrisonSource: 9 of 20
10. SCI Laurel Highlands PrisonSource: 10 of 20
11. Barbed Wire Fencing Outside SCI Laurel Highlands PrisonSource: 11 of 20
12. SCI Laurel Highlands PrisonSource: 12 of 20
13. SCI Laurel Highlands Prison Inmate Using a WalkerSource: 13 of 20
14. SCI Laurel Highlands Prison Prison Guard in HallwaySource: 14 of 20
15. Wheelchair Bound Prisoner Gazing Across SCI Laurel Highlands Prison YardSource: 15 of 20
16. Older Prisoner in Hospital Room at SCI Laurel Highlands PrisonSource: 16 of 20
17. Older Prisoners in Wheelchairs at SCI Laurel Highlands PrisonSource: 17 of 20
18. SCI Laurel Highlands PrisonSource: 18 of 20
19. SCI Laurel Highlands PrisonSource: 19 of 20
Latest…
- NC Women Caught Running An Elderly Fight Club
- Here’s What We Learned From Cyntoia Brown-Long’s First Post Prison Interview
- Cheaper By The Dozen: 7 Celebs With Loooots Of Kids
- Keke Wyatt Announces She’s Having Her 10th Child; Black Twitter Responds
- Queen Latifah To Receive Harvard’s Black Culture Award
- DMX Checks Himself Into Rehab
- Three More Women Accuse Cuba Gooding, Jr Of Sexual Misconduct
- Zoe Kravitz Lands Catwoman Role In The Batman
- Happy Birthday Usher!
- Kandi Confirms “RHOA” Is Done Filming Season 12!
NC Women Caught Running An Elderly Fight Club was originally published on foxync.com