DMX Checks Himself Into Rehab

DMX is canceling all future shows as he has checked himself into a rehab facility. Less than a month after inking a new deal with Def Jam, X made the announcement Saturday on his Instagram that he is committed to putting family and sobriety first. The Yonkers native apologized to fans for the cancelled shows but also thanks them for their support. Although DMX has a long history of struggling with substance abuse, fans and members of the Hip-Hop community send support to X and pray for a speedy recovery.

(Source-CNN)

DMX Checks Himself Into Rehab  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

