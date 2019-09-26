If it’s one thing PnB Rock knows, it’s a hit when he hears one. The Philly singer-songwriter dropped a new song titled “Fendi” today featuring Nicki Minaj and Canadian producer Murda Beatz and it’s fire. Simultaneously serving as promo for Miss Minaj’s Fendi collection that drops mid-October, Nicki starts the song out with “This is actually, I swear, this is really my favorite song.”

In case you don’t know about Murda Beatz, he has a ton of production credits under his belt, including “Butterfly Effect” by Travis Scott, “Nice For What” by Drake, “Motorsport” by Migos, “I Do” by Drake and SZA, and more.

Tune into the new chune and let us know what you think.

Playlist Poppin’: PnB Rock Drops “Fendi” Feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz was originally published on globalgrind.com