Happy Birthday Usher!

Gotta send a big Happy Birthday shout to the one & only Usher Raymond (that’s right, I still call the brotha the oringinal name)!! Hahahaha!!! When he came out with his first single “Call Me The Mack” on the “Poetic Justice” soundtrack I was impressed. I knew this lil’ guy was gonna blow, & I was right. His self titled debut album dropped with his first single “Can U Get With It?” & he made some noise. He got a Gold placque off that album, but it wasn’t until he dropped “My Way” that he went into superstar status. Then “8701”, then “Confessions” (which went Diamond by the way)….you get the picture! Enjoy your day brotha!

