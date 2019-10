Alright all of you reality television, “Real Housewives Of Atlanta” fans! Kandi Burris confirmed in a video that the filming for Season 12 is a wrap! According to the Jasmin Brand it was reported that early filming was done in hopes to catch some of the ‘friction’ between Nene Leakes & a few of her co-stars that spilled over from Season 11. Kandi also stated that it all goes down Sunday November 3rd on Bravo so check it out!

