105.3 R&B Invites You To The Opera!

Opera Carolina’s starts it’s 71st season opens with Verdi’s Macbeth, adapted from Shakespeare’s story of ambition run amok.

Macbeth gets a reading from three witches who tell him that he will become the King of Scotland.

When his power-hungry wife hears this, she talks him into murdering the king and taking the throne.

But he’s forced to kill again to stay ahead of suspicious minds!

Consumed by shame, Lady Macbeth is consumed by shame and it eventually drives her mad.

Check out the opera on November 7th, 9th and 10th.

Tickets: 704.372.1000 or

Opera Carolina dot org. That’s Opera Carolina dot org.

“Macbeth reminds us: Be careful what you wish for. Not all struggles are worth the price.”

-@ChirlGirl

