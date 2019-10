This is pure dopeness! The folks at Reebok are re-releasing the classic Allen Iverson “Questions” with a new twist. They’re calling them the “Question Mid Double Cross” with a different colorway. They took the two original colors & ‘swapped them out’ so to speak (check out the pic above). They were released yesterday in a limited capacity & the wider online release drops October 23rd.

Also On 105.3 RnB: