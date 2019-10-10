NBC’s hit comedy Superstore is in its fifth season and it’s one of Tom’s favorite shows. The TJMS crew talks to Colton Dunn who plays the wheelchair bound character Garrett. Dunn is especially excited about tonight’s episode because he wrote it!

Dunn says that he has “been a writer for a while” so he was very excited “to get back into the writers room!” For him the cherry on top was that he got to write things for his cast mates to say and do. In tonight’s episode you’ll see the aftermath of Garrett ruining a coworker’s life. Tune in to NBC tonight!

Colton Dunn Wrote Tonight’s Episode Of ‘Superstore’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted October 10, 2019

