Adam Sandler is my guilty pleasure but I’m not sure if I even feel that guilty about it. I love Adam Sandler!!! It was announced this summer that The Weeknd would star alongside him a new crime thriller called Uncut Gems. I’m here for it. Check out the trailer:

It was first said that the movie would be coming to Netflix in December, but reports are now saying it won’t be available until January.

Adam Sandler and The Weeknd Have a New Movie Coming to Netlfix was originally published on radionowindy.com

Mallory Posted 16 hours ago

