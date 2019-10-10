Everything To Know About Errol Spence Jr.’s Car Crash

Boxer Errol Spence Jr. was in a serious car crash in Dallas, Texas. Thankfully, he survived but suffered serious injuries.

According to CBS, Spence, 30, was the driving a Ferrari when the crash happened just after 3 a.m.,

“The vehicle was going at a high rate of speed in the northbound lanes in the 500 block of S. Riverfront Boulevard. The vehicle went over the center median and flipped multiple times, ejecting the driver. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.”

There were reportedly no other vehicles involved in the crash nor was there anyone else injured. As of now, it appears Spence was the only person in the car.

See the photo below, which is allegedly of the crash:

Spence is reportedly in serious condition at Methodist Hospital but will survive.

The 29-year-old who was born in Long Island, New York, is a welterweight champion. He is currently 26-0 and his most recent match was against Shawn Porter on September 28. See video of the fight below: