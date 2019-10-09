Joe Biden Says Trump Should Be Impeached For First Time

Earlier today at a campaign stop Democratic front runner Joe Biden for the first time said “The Trumpster” should be impeached. According to the Wall Street Journal his exact statement was “In full view of the world and the American people, Donald Trump has violated his oath of office, betrayed this nation and committed impeachable acts. To preserve our constitution, our democracy, our basic integrity, he should be impeached.” Wow…..it’s starting to get real ladies & gentleman!

