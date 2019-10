The “Queen Of Hip Hop Soul” definitely did her thing on this months cover of SELF Magazine! Everybody has been raving about Mary’s quote unquote ‘Revenge Body’ & let me just say…..Miss Blige is on point! The article is good too as she goes in depth about her current situation, & is wrapping up the last leg of her tour with Nas. Keep doin’ ya thing Queen!

