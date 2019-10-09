Jennifer Lopez Sued For Posting Paparazzi Photo Of Herself And A-Rod

So this happened, Jennifer Lopez is being sued thousands of dollars for posting a paparazzi photo of herself and fiance Alex Rodriguez. A photo agency is suing the singer for copyright infringement over a picture of she posted on Instagram in 2017. Splash News and Picture Agency claim they are the owners and exclusive copyright holders of the photo and are suing Lopez for 150-thousand dollars. In the photo, the singer and A-Rod are pictured holding hands while out in New York City. Lopez and her team have not made any comments.

Kind of ironic would you say?

(Source-E!Online)

JC Posted 12 hours ago

