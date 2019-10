It’s going down tonight in a major way at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in the ATL! The “2019 BET Hip Hop Awards” go down tonight with special performances from Anderson Paak, Chance The Rapper, Da Baby, Offset, Rapsody, Rick Ross, T-Pain, & more! Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Travis Scott, & J Cole lead all artists with the most nominations, & with the always dope “Cyphers” this should be a good night in music. Good luck to all the nominees, now let’s GO!!

