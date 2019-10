Every day Donald Trump does or says something idiotic. Huggy says the closer we get to impeaching President 45 the more ridiculous he gets. He said, “in my great and unmatched wisdom…” What wisdom Trump? Huggy thinks “he must have fallen asleep watching Harry Potter.” He and his whole family should call Iyanla.

Huggy Lowdown: Another Day Another Shenanigan was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: