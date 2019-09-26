CLOSE
Playlist Poppin’: PnB Rock Drops “Fendi” Feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz

PnB Rock at Money Bagg Yo 4Eva Heartless Album Release Party

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

If it’s one thing pnb rock knows, it’s a hit when he hears one. the philly singer-songwriter dropped a new song titled “fendi” today featuring nicki minaj and canadian producer Murda Beatz and it’s fire. Simultaneously serving as promo for Miss Minaj’s Fendi collection that drops mid-October, Nicki starts the song out with “This is actually, I swear, this is really my favorite song.”

Tune In: Singer-Songwriter Ashlee Drops Steamy Music Video For “Alone With You”

In case you don’t know about Murda Beatz, he has a ton of production credits under his belt, including “Butterfly Effect” by Travis Scott, “Nice For What” by Drake, “Motorsport” by Migos, “I Do” by Drake and SZA, and more.

Press Play: Cardi B, Chance The Rapper, & T.I. Host Netflix’s First Music Competition Series Rhythm & Flow

Tune into the new chune and let us know what you think.

Playlist Poppin’: PnB Rock Drops “Fendi” Feat. Nicki Minaj & Murda Beatz  was originally published on globalgrind.cassiuslife.com

