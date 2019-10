Saturday night was a night of excellence, not just Black excellence, excellence! Tyler Perry christened his new studio and Sybil and Tom say it looks more like a city! He has everything you could imagine. And it’s even cooler because it was once a confederate army property and now it’s owned by a Black man. Congrats Tyler!

Top Of The Morning: We're So Proud Of Tyler Perry!

Posted 21 hours ago

