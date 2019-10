Hollywood has a run for their money! Huggy Lowdown calls Tyler Perry’s new studio, “Perrywood!” He didn’t make it to the party but from what he has seen online, the studio is like nothing he’s ever seen before. And the party, looked like the BET Awards, Urban One Honors, Grammys and like pure magic. Huggy can’t wait to go see it in person.

Huggy Lowdown: ‘Perrywood’ Looks Amazing! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 21 hours ago

