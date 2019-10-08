Trebek Hints Cancer Battle Could Force Him Away From Jeopardy

Jeopardy host Alex Trebek is suggesting his battle with pancreatic cancer could end his run at the popular game show. In an interview with Canada’s CTV, the 79-year-old said he’ll continue doing the show as long as his skills don’t diminish, adding that they have already started to decline. He explained that chemotherapy has caused sores in his mouth and that he’s had trouble enunciating and slurs words at times. He also said he’s not afraid of dying. He said he’s lived a good and full life and may be nearing the end of it.

Alex Trebek announced he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer last March.

JC Posted 11 hours ago

