We got backstage at Lizzo‘s hometown show for the Cuz I Love You Too tour and J-Mac made sure this wasn’t your ordinary Lizzo interview! In what she called a full circle, dream come true moment, Lizzo reflects on growing up in Houston, how Destiny’s Child helped push her to make music, the low points that helped turn her into a superstar and … wait, does Lizzo drop a Roll Call freestyle?! You gotta watch to find out!

Lizzo Shares Rare Houston Stories, Highs & Lows And Reacting To Beyoncé Watching Her Perform [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Brandon Caldwell Posted 19 hours ago

