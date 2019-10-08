Happy Birthday Simon!

Gotta send a Happy Birthday shout to a man who revolutionized the ‘talent show’ as we know it….Simon Cowell! I mean the man took a basic idea that has been used like forever, tweaked it by adding knowledgeable judges & letting the people vote, & created a string of hit shows. He started with “Pop Idol”, “The X Factor”, & “Britains Got Talent”. Then he came to the U.S. & took it to another level with “American Idol”, “The X Factor” & “America’s Got Talent”. He’s also a very astute businessman because when the ‘talent’ wins they sign to his company 19. He’s been extremely successful with this producing mega acts like One Direction, Fantasia, Carrie Underwood, Daughtry, Susan Boyle, & more. Enjoy your day brotha!

Also On 105.3 RnB: