CLOSE
Uncategorized
Home

Happy Birthday Simon!

Simon Cowell, Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson

Gotta send a Happy Birthday shout to a man who revolutionized the ‘talent show’ as we know it….Simon Cowell! I mean the man took a basic idea that has been used like forever, tweaked it by adding knowledgeable judges & letting the people vote, & created a string of hit shows. He started with “Pop Idol”, “The X Factor”, & “Britains Got Talent”. Then he came to the U.S. & took it to another level with “American Idol”, “The X Factor” & “America’s Got Talent”. He’s also a very astute businessman because when the ‘talent’ wins they sign to his company 19. He’s been extremely successful with this producing mega acts like One Direction, Fantasia, Carrie Underwood, Daughtry, Susan Boyle, & more. Enjoy your day brotha!

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest
Here’s Why Martin Scorsese’s Claim That Marvel Movies…
 3 days ago
10.04.19
Oh Word: Shemar Moore Steals TWO Kisses From…
 4 days ago
10.03.19
People Rally Behind A Homeless Musician In Los…
 6 days ago
10.01.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close