Tyler Perry Opens New Studios This Weekend!

Major congrats going out to Tyler Perry who opened his brand new movie studios over this weekend!! Now you talk about doing it big?!? This brotha owns a 330 acre, $250 million dollar movie studio!!! This is easily one of the biggest studios in the United States, & he named all of his soundstages (twelve of them) after African American Actors, Actresses, & Directors (Will Smith, Halle Berry, John Singleton to name a few). Black excellence was in the house as this event sported one of the most star studded guest lists ever (Oprah, gayle, Sauel L, Spike, Cicely, Taraji, Beyonce, etc). What’s so special about this is the land it sits on used to be a Confederate army base that housed slaves. Wow….what an accomplishment Tyler! Keep making it happen brotha!

