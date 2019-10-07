CLOSE
“Joker” Is No Joke At The Box Office

A Batman nemesis portrayed by Cesar Romero, Jack Nicholson, Heath Ledger and now Joaquin Phoenix is this week’s box office champ.  The Warner Brothers movie “Joker” finished in first place in the U.S. and Canada — earning 93-and-a-half-million-dollars in its debut weekend.  “Abominable” came in second with 12-million-bucks.  The big screen adaptation of “Downton Abbey” is third — selling eight-million-dollars worth of tickets in its third weekend of release.  Rounding out the Top Five are the Jennifer Lopez crime drama “Hustlers” followed by “It — Chapter Two.”

(Source-Yahoo Entertainment)

