Warner Brothers “The Joker” Is Out!

One of the most anticipated films of 2019 is finally out! Warner Brothers “The Joker” opened this weekend & it’s expected to dominate the box office this weekend & for good reason. “The Joker” is one of the most famous (if not THE most famous) villains of all time. Critics are saying Joaquin Phoenix has given a remarkable performance, some even saying it’s comparable to Heath Ledger’s in “The Dark Knight!” Well I’ll have to be the judge of that as Ledger’s performance was truly phenomenal, but I will be in somebodys theater this weekend to check out what Todd Phillips has cooked up!

