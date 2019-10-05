Halle Berry has remained one of Hollywood’s most glamorous figures for nearly three decades, and she is still turning heads at 53. The Academy Award-winning actress took to Instagram to drop quite the sultry thirst trap, literally using the moment to explain an important health benefit.

Berry was using her IG page to promote the benefits of hydration in fitness, which no doubt is a valuable practice for those trying to get fit. However, instead of simply sipping the water from her bottle, Berry dramatically lets the water run all over her body in the photo.

The Instagram post is part of a larger challenge issued by the actress to promote a water challenge, asking her 5.6 million followers to join her in drinking at least eight ounces of water eight times per day.

From the looks of things, Halle Berry has definitely been drinking her water and minding her business.

—

Photo: WENN

Halle Berry Redefines The Meaning Of Thirst Trap was originally published on hiphopwired.com

D.L. Chandler Posted October 5, 2019

Also On 105.3 RnB: