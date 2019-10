Does Kris Jenner ever sleep? Kardashian Kloset is launching Friday October, 4th. It’s an online resale platform where you can buy items directly out of the closets of the Kardashians-Jenners!

I’m just curious as to how much this stuff is actually going to cost. Does the price go up or down after its been worn by a Kar-Jenner?

You Can Shop Directly out of the Closets of the Kardashians-Jenners was originally published on radionowindy.com

Mallory Posted 17 hours ago

