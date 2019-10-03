CLOSE
Tatyana Ali Welcomes Second Baby

Congratulations to one of our childhood faves Tatyana Ali and husband Vaughn Rasberry as they welcomed their second child together!

They had their first son Edward back in 2016.

And now another baby boy back in August of this year.

Congrats to the beautiful family

Tatyana Ali Reveals She’s Pregnant With Baby Number 2 [PHOTO]

#CouplesWeLove: Tatyana Ali &amp; Vaughn Raspberry Celebrate Two Years Of Marriage

Source: essence.com

 

Tatyana Ali Welcomes Second Baby  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

