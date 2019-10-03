Congratulations to one of our childhood faves Tatyana Ali and husband Vaughn Rasberry as they welcomed their second child together!
They had their first son Edward back in 2016.
And now another baby boy back in August of this year.
Congrats to the beautiful family
Source: essence.com
Tatyana Ali Welcomes Second Baby was originally published on wtlcfm.com
