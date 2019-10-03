Tatyana Ali Welcomes Second Baby

Congratulations to one of our childhood faves Tatyana Ali and husband Vaughn Rasberry as they welcomed their second child together!

They had their first son Edward back in 2016.

And now another baby boy back in August of this year.

Congrats to the beautiful family

Source: essence.com

Karen Vaughn Posted 23 hours ago

