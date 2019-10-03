CLOSE
[Photos] Rihanna Release Her Fenty Breast Cancer Awareness Collection

Breast Cancer Awareness Month has started off with a bang!

Rihanna has released her Fenty Lingerie Collection for Breast Cancer Survivors.

The line includes, bras, lingerie, and underwear in different shades of pink.

All proceeds will be donated to Clara Lionel Foundation.

If you have a breast cancer survivor in your family start shopping now!

Watch! Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show On Amazon Prime

