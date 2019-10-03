[Photos] Rihanna Release Her Fenty Breast Cancer Awareness Collection

Breast Cancer Awareness Month has started off with a bang!
Rihanna has released her Fenty Lingerie Collection for Breast Cancer Survivors.
The line includes, bras, lingerie, and underwear in different shades of pink.
All proceeds will be donated to Clara Lionel Foundation.
If you have a breast cancer survivor in your family start shopping now!
This October, @savagexfenty and I are highlighting 4 of the strongest, most badass and inspiring women we like to call our #SAVAGEXTHRIVERS in support of breast cancer awareness month! With every pink style purchased, you’ll help the @ClaraLionelFdn fund critical research for this lesser known group of young women living with aggressive forms of breast cancer. Read their stories and shop the collection NOW at savagex.com/sxfthrivers to join the fight! 💪🏿💞
