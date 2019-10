Now this is a great match up for “Thursday Night Football!” The Seattle Seahawks (3-1) host the Los Angeles Rams (3-1) at CenturyLink Field in this NFC West showdown! Both teams are tied & vying for the SECOND spot in the division, as the number ONE spot is held by the San Francisco 49ers! Good luck to both teams, & we’ll see what happens shortly!

Also On 105.3 RnB: