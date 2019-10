Gotta send a big Happy Birthday shout to the one & only India Arie! When she broke on the scene with her single “Video”, I knew we were getting a serious dose of ‘true talent’. This multi-instrumentalist, writer, arranger, & producer has layed down some serious hits over the years, & she continues to do so. She just came through the Queen City (a stop on her “Worthy Tour”) a few months ago & tore it down! Enjoy your day Queen!

