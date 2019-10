As times have changed, so has parenting. Back in the day parents would squeeze all of the kids in one car, and no they didn’t have seat belts. Back in the day parents whopped their kids with anything like a switch or a hot wheel track. Even the things that Kym’s parents said to her are frowned upon, like calling her the “R-word.”

Black Moms Matter: Things Your Parents Did That You Can’t Do Now was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 6 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: