Ciara is one of those stars who just keeps on winning. From hitting the scene in 2004 as the queen of “Crunk & B” to transforming herself into a top model, the songstress shows no signs of slowing down. In honor of Goodie’s album turning 15, check out these photos of the hot mom’s glo up from 2004-2016.

kiyonnathewriter Posted September 28, 2019

