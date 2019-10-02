Mathew Knowles Has Breast Cancer!? [VIDEO]

Prayers are in order as the father of ‘Destiny’s Child’, and birth father of Beyonce’ and Solange, Mathew Knowles has revealed that he in fact has been battling breast cancer.
In an interview with Michael Strahan of Good Morning America (that aired today), Mathew Knowles spoke candidly about how he started noticing that he was having blood discharges on his white tee’s, not think that in a million years that he would have breast cancer, but after getting a mammogram, breast cancer was what it was.
Although breast cancer can be found common in 1 out of 8 women, their are rare cases of men with breast cancer, and they are claiming that there is a common gene that could bethe link to all of this.
We will be praying for healing for Mathew Knowles.
Take a look at the video below.
