Uncle Luke Calls Out Jay-Z’s Roc Nation For Super Bowl LIV Performances!

Super Bowl LIV will take place Sunday February 2nd, 2020 at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Florida! As lots of us know the NFL has hired Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to help them with entertainment, & Miami native Uncle Luke has a problem with the lineup. J Lo & Shakira are co-headlining the “Pepsi Half Time Show” & Uncle Luke thinks that Roc Nation should have included at least one artist from Miami. He referenced Pit Bull who would fit in perfectly with them, but that was probably going to happen anyway. I’m sure J Lo or Shakira would have brought him out, especially since he has records with both artist! Boy I tell ya, Unc don’t play no games! Hahahaha!!! The brotha will speak his mind & I respect him for that, but I’m sure you’ll get your wish Unc!

