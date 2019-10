Former Dallas Police Officer Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years in prison today for the shooting of Botham Jean. Guyger came home late night from work & shot Jean, thinking he had broken into her apartment….but it wasn’t her apartment. She was in HIS apartment….on a whole different floor?!? C’mon man, that’s just ridiculous….so sad. My condolences to his family & friends, & hopefully we won’t see this happen again.

