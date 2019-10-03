October Means Breast Cancer Awareness!

It’s October and that means Breast Cancer Awareness Month is here!
Here’s some information to get you motivated to get your annual mammogram:
- The leading risk factor for breast cancer is simply being a woman. Though breast cancer does occur in men, the disease is 100 times more common in women
- A woman has about a one in eight chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, according to the National Cancer Institute.
- Most women (about 8 out of 10) who get breast cancer do not have a family history of the disease
- But women who have close blood relatives with breast cancer have a higher risk. Having a first-degree relative (mother, sister or daughter) with breast cancer almost doubles a woman’s risk.
- Thanks to new treatments and early detection, the five-year relative survival rate for women with breast cancer is about 90 percent.
- Exercise reduces breast cancer risk for women of all body types
Please schedule your mammogram today and remind all of your girls to do the same!
-@ChirlGirl
Check out what Ellen did to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month!
