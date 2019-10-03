October Means Breast Cancer Awareness!

It’s October and that means Breast Cancer Awareness Month is here!

Here’s some information to get you motivated to get your annual mammogram:

The leading risk factor for breast cancer is simply being a woman. Though breast cancer does occur in men, the disease is 100 times more common in women

A woman has about a one in eight chance of being diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime, according to the National Cancer Institute.

Most women (about 8 out of 10) who get breast cancer do not have a family history of the disease

But women who have close blood relatives with breast cancer have a higher risk. Having a first-degree relative (mother, sister or daughter) with breast cancer almost doubles a woman’s risk.

Thanks to new treatments and early detection, the five-year relative survival rate for women with breast cancer is about 90 percent.

Exercise reduces breast cancer risk for women of all body types

Please schedule your mammogram today and remind all of your girls to do the same!

-@ChirlGirl

Check out what Ellen did to kick off Breast Cancer Awareness Month!

