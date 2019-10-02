Amber Guyger Said She Was Racist And It Wasn’t Allowed In The Trial

Since Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder , more information is coming out about the woman who killed 26-year-old Botham Jean in his own home. One text reveals the former cop actually said she was racist.
Text messages are finally being released. There is an exchange from a person identified as Etheridge who says they have a dog for Guyger but the dog “may be racist.”
Guyger responds with, “It’s okay… I’m the same.” These text messages were deleted after the murder.
As we reported yesterday, Guyger also made a bizarre joke about Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. being dead.
It’s uncanny how these messages were not allowed in the trial, especially considering how Jean was vilified when it was reported that there was a small amount of marijuana on his home. Guyger’s apartment was never searched by police despite five warrants.
It took the jury fewer than 24 hours to return its verdict. WFAA reported on live TV that there were tears of joy for Jean’s family and tears of agony for Guyger, who was ultimately taken from the courtroom in handcuffs and spent her first of many nights behind bars Tuesday. It was unclear when she would be sentenced. There were reportedly cheers that broke out in the courtroom as well as the courthouse after the verdict was delivered. Several people were seen flying the national flag of St. Lucia, where Jean and his family are from.
On Sept. 6, 2018, Guyger said that following a long day on the job as a Dallas police officer, she implausibly mistook his apartment for her own and, after ordering Jean not to move, shot him twice before realizing the error of her ways. Jean, 26, was gunned down while eating ice cream and watching television.
Her story was met with doubt because of a number of factors, especially her assertion that Jean’s door was ajar. Videos posted on social media by neighbors appeared to show that apartment doors in the building shut automatically, which seemed to indicate that Guyger was lying.
She also admitted under aggressive questioning that she never once said during the 911 call that she was scared or that she thought he had a gun. She also admitted that she never said during the call that Jean was charging at her.
See the video below of Judge Tammy Kemp reading the verdict:
