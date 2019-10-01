Rakim Offers MC Serch The Fade Over Ghostwriting Claims, Issue Cleared Up Real Quick

Rakim is currently on a press run for his new book Sweat The Technique and has made his rounds to all the notable outlets. During a visit with The Lord Sear Special on Shade 45, a conversation ensued where Lord Sear brought up a controversial moment involving MC Serch allegedly ghostwriting for the God, to which Ra said he’d put the mitts on the 3rd Bass rapper.

In the conversation, Sear asked Rakim about MC Serch’s interview with DJ Vlad where it seemed he said that he was approached to write for Rakim who allegedly had a writer’s block but that wasn’t the case according to the Follow The Leader rapper.

“No disrespect to my man Serch but I will knock my man the f*ck out if he is trying to say that he wrote something or I needed some help. Don’t throw no bullsh*t in the game 40 years later, man. Serch, I love you man but I will knock you the f*ck out, f*cking up my legacy. Don’t do that,” Rakim said.

Serch replied with the swiftness because although Rakim’s threats came with a rare chuckle, it still sounded deadly serious. Serch took to video for the discussion and while Lyor Cohen did indeed ask for the ghostwriting assignment, Eric B. disapproved of the move thus Rakim never knew about it. As it stands, Lord Sear appears to have a brewing beef with MC Serch to contend with and will appear on SiriusXM today to discuss the matter.

Check out the Lord Sear and Rakim interview below. Hit the 13:00-minute mark for the ghostwriting discussion.

Check out MC Serch’s response below.

Photo: WENN

D.L. Chandler Posted 20 hours ago

