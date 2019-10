Recently a story came out that Ice-T’s wife is still breastfeeding their daughter and she’s almost 4 years old. Kym says that’s way too old! The baby isn’t even a baby anymore, she has teeth and is going to kindergarten next year! She says if your child can come up to you and tell you that they want breast milk they’re too old to be breast fed.

Posted 9 hours ago

