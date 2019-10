Huggy is so glad his friend Kym Whitley is okay after she took a big fall last week! When he saw the picture he couldn’t believe his eyes. He asks how shes doing now and how her son Joshua is doing with all of this. Huggy is a comedian after all so of course he makes fun of Kym for falling! He says she starred in a gospel play called “We Fall Down.”

Huggy Lowdown: So Glad Kym Is Okay! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 9 hours ago

Also On 105.3 RnB: