Jacque Reid says this story is relevant to “anyone who loves Black girls” because this issue is affecting Black girls in schools across the country. Data shows that Black girls are being disproportionately punished in schools across all levels.

This issue is discussed in the documentary “Push Out” which is based on a book of the same name by Monique Morris. “Push Out” the documentary is currently touring the country and Morris says most people who see it feel “called to action.” The difference between the book and the film is that in the film girls who have been pushed out of schools tell their stories. Morris thought it was important to allow the girls to speak for themselves.

Reid says hearing what these girls went through “will break your heart.” One girl considered taking her own life after a teacher dragged her out of a classroom by her chair.

Turning the book into a film was important to Morris because she believes this story needs to be told in “as many different ways as possible.”

“Black girls are experiencing exclusionary discipline,” Morris says. They’re getting in trouble for things that don’t threaten the safety of students, like their hair styles and dress codes that Morris says is just “the policing of Black girls’ bodies.”

To learn more visit PushOutFilm.com

Inside Her Story: Black Girls Are Being Pushed Out Of School was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Jamai Harris Posted 8 hours ago

